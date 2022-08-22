Audrey Faye Gillikin Parnell, 83, of Otway, went to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ Friday, August 19th, 2022, at her home.
Her funeral will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, August 23rd, 2022, at Smyrna Pentecostal Holiness Church, officiated by Rev. Merle Hunt Jr., and Rev. William O’Neal. Interment will follow at Gillikin Family Cemetery in Otway. The family will receive friends from 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, August 23rd, 2022, prior to the service.
Audrey was a founding member of the Smyrna Pentecostal Holiness Church, since 1994, and her love for the Lord was evident to all that knew her. She worked at the Bluebell Garment Factory, and later became a homemaker after marrying the love of her life. She was a cook at heart, and if you ever visited her home, you knew. The greatest joy of her life was being called “granny”, her grandchildren were the apple of her eye, until the great-grandchildren came along.
She is survived by daughter, Jodie Parnell Willis and husband, John, of Otway; sons, James Calhoun Parnell, III and wife, Doris Ann, of Otway, Kery Wayne Parnell and wife, Lynne, of Williston; sister, Gladys Garner and husband, Jimmy, of Newport; grandchildren, Jennifer Marie Willis and significant other, Rev. Merle Hunt, Jr., John “Buddy” Willis and wife, Samantha, Jason Dudley, and Sheila Lupton; great-grandchildren, Emmalyn Kate Willis, Audrey Dare Willis, Aaron Lupton, Ashton Lupton, and soon to arrive Daisy Ann Willis; special cousin, Leroy Golden; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, James Calhoun Parnell, Jr.; daughter, Melodie Dawn Parnell; her parents, Cleveland Gillikin, and Lula Gillikin; sister, Lula Belle Merrill; brothers, Eric V. Gillikin, Albert Gillikin, Jimmy B. Gillikin, Anson “Ray” Gillikin; and special sister, Sandra Lynn Gillikin.
The family would like to extend their sincerest thank you, for the love and care provided over the past years by, Malena Willis, and Myra Sanders.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be sent to Smyrna Pentecostal Holiness Church D.M. Department at P.O. Box 307, Smyrna, NC 28579.
Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City, NC. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
