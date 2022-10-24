Ramona Lewis, Harkers Island
Ramona Lewis, 79, of Harkers Island passed away Sunday October 23, 2022, at her home. Arrangements are pending and will be announced later. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.net Arrangements by Noe Funeral Service, Inc. of Beaufort, NC.
Andrea Lewis, Beaufort
Andrea Lewis 50, of Davis passed away Saturday, October 22, 2022, at Carteret Health Care. Her funeral service will be held 2:00 p.m. Thursday, October 27, 2022, at Williston United Methodist Church, interment will follow in Through the Woods Cemetery in Marshallberg. The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, October 26, 2022, at Williston United Methodist Church.
Patricia Wiley, Atlantic
Patricia Suzanne "Susie" Wiley, 67, of Atlantic passed away Saturday, October 22, 2022, at her home. Susie is survived by her husband Ronald Hinson, daughters Rose Connelly Fulton and Josie LaBarbera, granddaughter Olivia Marie Fulton, brother William Wiley III, sister Valerie Wiley Watson.
Daniel Smith, Beaufort
Daniel Robert Smith, 68, of Beaufort, passed away Saturday October 22, 2022, at his home. Arrangements are pending and will be announced later. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.net Arrangements by Noe Funeral Service, Inc. of Beaufort, NC.
Reverend James Willis Mock, Havelock
Reverend James Willis Mock, 73 a native of the Hickman Hill Community, Havelock, NC, passed at his residence Sunday, October 23, 2022. Celebration services of his life will be announced.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.