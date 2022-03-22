Frances Wilson Boyd, 90, of Newport, went home to her heavenly father on Saturday, March 19, 2022, at Carteret Health Care, surrounded by her loving family.
Her funeral service will be held at 2 p.m., Wednesday, March 23, 2022, at Munden Funeral Home in Morehead City. Interment will follow at Gethsemane Memorial Park. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. For those unable to attend, the service can be viewed through their obituary page on Munden Funeral Home’s website. The service will remain on the Funeral Home website for 90 days.
Born on Turtle Lake, Louisiana, just outside of Ferriday, La November 20, 1931, to Joe and Rosa Wilson, Frances V Wilson Culbreth Boyd entered this world as a talented musician, a spitfire of a child, and someone to be reckoned with. The youngest of six she grew up on Turtle Lake surrounded by family, was a standout in the Ferriday High School Band and sat first chair clarinet at Northwestern University in Louisiana, much to the chagrin of actual music majors. She was a schoolteacher at Newport Consolidated School, taught GED prep through Craven Community College, managed HUD Housing in Havelock, and worked at Christie’s Dress Shop in Havelock as a style maven before retiring. Retirement did not slow her down. She obtained District Deputy Grand Matron in the Order of the Eastern Star, Master Gardner certification with the Garden Clubs of NC, and was a sought-after nationally certified flower show judge.
Once she became a grandmother to Matthew, Michael, and Tommy, she spent her love and energy on them, attending their sports activities and scouting events. She adored dancing at their weddings and loved the families they built. She was loved and respected by her many nieces and nephews and special “daughter” Paula.
She is survived by her sister, Mary Dick of Birmingham AL; daughters, Rose M Culbreth, Brenda (Tom) Harris; son, Buddy (Tina) Culbreth; grandsons, Matthew (Elizabeth) Dryden, Michael (Brenna) Harris, and Tommy Harris; great grandchildren, Rosalynn “Rozzy” and Weston Dryden, Logan and Owen Harris, all of Newport, NC; many nieces and nephews; special family daughter, Paula Bridges of Sarasota, Fl; and many, many friends, and former students.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Edwin Culbreth, Sr.; husband, William Boyd; her parents; and her four brothers, Floyd, Bub, Joe and Perry Wilson.
That she has chosen this time to exit in the middle of March Madness Basketball is no surprise to any of us. Special thanks to the 3rd floor nurses, Nikki Graham, Erica Gilliam and Briana Karasinski, and Dr. Taylor of Carteret Health Care for the care and kindness you showed her and her family during this difficult time.
The Family asks the next time you raise your glass, raise it in her honor.
Flowers are welcome or a memorial contribution may be made to a charity of your choosing.
Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City, NC. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.