Steven Ray "Bucky" Wooten, age 50, passed away at his home in Beaufort, NC, Sunday, March 6, 2022.
Bucky was born February 12, 1972, in Wilson County to Alton Ray and Joan Prince Wooten. In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his maternal grandmother, Adell Prince.
He leaves his wife, Darlene Hopkins Wooten of Beaufort; son, Tyler Wooten of Beaufort; mother, Joan Prince Wooten of Tarboro; sister, Tina Jones of Tarboro; and brother, Brian Wooten (Kim) of Sims.
A Celebration of Bucky's Life was held at 4:00 pm, Saturday, March 12, 2022, at Northern Blvd Baptist Church, 502 E. Northern Blvd., Tarboro, NC.
In lieu of flowers, the family is accepting donations to assist with funeral expenses.
Services provided by Davis-Little Funerals, Rocky Mount.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.