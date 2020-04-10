Paula Day, 49, of Stacy, passed away Thursday, April 9, 2020, at UNC Health Care in Chapel Hill.
Due to the current restrictions on gatherings, the family will have a memorial service at the Cedar Island Community Cemetery at a later date.
Paula loved spending time with her family, and she enjoyed her friends. Her skills as a certified dementia practitioner and as a certified nurse assistant II at Pruitt Health in Sea Level allowed her to use her gifts to genuinely care for people.
She is survived by her companion, Jimmie Fulcher of the home; mother, Martha G. Day of Cedar Island; sister, Sherrie Day Styron of Morehead City; stepson, Jim Fulcher and wife Katie of Greenville; niece, Jillian Reels and husband Di’Shawn; nephew, Lucus Paul Styron; great-niece, August Hill; great-nephews, Brayden Range and Jayceon Styron; and grandchildren, Julia Fulcher and Riley Fulcher.
She was preceded in death by her father, Ira Paul Day; step-father, George Hall; maternal grandparents, Fred and Katie Goodwin; and paternal grandparents, Claude and Myrtle Day.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory in Morehead City. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
(Paid obituary)
