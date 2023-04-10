U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Joshua “Caleb” Gore, 25, of Morehead City, NC, was among nine soldiers killed during a military training exercise Wednesday night, March 29, 2023, at Fort Campbell, Kentucky.
Joshua Caleb Gore was born on July 6, 1997, in Lynchburg, Virginia. Caleb graduated from West Carteret High School with the class of 2015. In high school, Caleb’s athletic ability was seen on the Wrestling Team and on the track, where he ran Cross Country. He loved going to the gym and especially enjoyed being outside, fishing, hiking, kayaking, and enjoying the beauty of nature. Caleb’s other interests included reading, which contributed to his brilliant mind.
Caleb’s involvement with ROTC in high school provided a strong foundation for his life career in the United States Army. He was a dedicated soldier who cared deeply for his fellow soldiers, understanding the value of trust, and establishing genuine relationships with them. Taking on the role of mentor for others, his leadership and strong values were an inspiration to all. After obtaining his paramedic certification, Caleb pursued further critical care training and was proud to become a certified flight paramedic at the end of 2021. The guys in his unit often said he was a walking medical dictionary, filled with valuable knowledge.
On June 10, 2017, Caleb married his high school sweetheart, Haleigh Smith Gore. He loved her deeply and treasured spending time with her, valuing the life they had together. He loved his dogs, Rocky and Willow, who were truly man’s best friend, and was happy to lounge on the couch with them.
Caleb and Haleigh attended Life Point Church in Clarksville, Tennessee, where he grew in his faith and strengthened his values. Caleb was a beacon of light whose smile was infectious, lighting up the room and encouraging everyone he encountered. He had a heart of gold, he was a humble, happy, kind, compassionate, a gentle giant, and a hardworking young man whose beautiful memory will remain in the hearts of everyone he touched.
Those remaining to cherish his memory are his beautiful wife, Haleigh Smith Gore and their soon to be son, who is expected to arrive in October; his loving mother, Joie McLeod and husband Mac of Morehead City, NC; his father, Pastor Timothy Gore and wife Jocelyn of Freemont, NC; brothers, SPC Seth Gore, US Army, of Lawton, OK, Allen McLeod of Dunn, NC, Matthew Frost and Maurice Gonzales, both of Havelock, NC; sister, Angel Price of Rockhill, SC; and maternal grandparents, Rhonda Tyler of Morehead City, Carol Johnson of Dunn, NC, and Cathy Sholar of Wallace, NC.
Caleb was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Dale Tyler, Rudy Johnson, and Mike Sholar; and his paternal grandparents, Dallas and Judy Gore.
The family will honor Caleb’s life at a private service.
As an expression of sympathy, flowers are welcome or memorial contributions may be made to the Brotallion Blue Skies Foundation, 2018 Moser Ave Unit #105, Dallas, TX 75206, TAPS (Tragedy Assistance Program For Survivors, Inc.), 3033 Wilson Blvd., 3rd Floor, Arlington, VA 22201, or the YMCA of the USA, 101 N. Wacker Dr., Chicago, IL 60606, or Leashes of Valor, P.O. Box 571, Garner, NC 27529.
Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City, NC. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
