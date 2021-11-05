The family of Dr. William Jackson Lee is saddened to announce he passed away, at the age of 93, Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021, at his home in Morehead City, surrounded by loved ones
A private celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Bill was born in Wilmington, NC, after graduating from dental school he moved to Raleigh and opened numerous dental practices during his career. He later retired to Morehead City.
Bill served United States Army in the latter part of World War II and was a Captain in the Korean War. He graduated from The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and the School of Dentistry. He played basketball and tennis for UNC and loved following the Tar Heels for all their games throughout his lifetime. He loved all sports, was an avid golfer and volunteered many hours during his retirement.
His laughter was contagious and he lived his life to the fullest. He had the rarest gift of making whomever he was with feel like he or she was the most important person in the room. He was a gentle soul and treated everyone with dignity and kindness. His family would like him to be remembered first and foremost as a Christian. He lived his life as an example that many others aspired to emulate.
He leaves a huge hole in the hearts of his family and friends who were always entertained by his stories and hilarious sense of humor. He truly brought life to the party.
Bill will be lovingly remembered by his wife, Millie Lee, of 43 years; three sons and daughters-in-law, Matthew Kuykendall and wife Ozzie, Mark Lee and wife Diana and Andrew Lee; three grandchildren, Garrett Lee, Shonie and Chainey Kuykendall; sisters-in-law, Nancy Huckemeyer and husband Merlin, Jane Rosen and fiancé Joe, Cathy Ballard and husband Jerry; as well as many nieces and nephews.
Bill was predeceased by his parents, Andrew Jackson and Katie Lee and one sister, Betty.
Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City, NC. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
