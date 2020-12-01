Judy Moulton, 76, of Kinston, died Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020, at the Kitty Askins Hospice Center of Goldsboro. She has family in Carteret County.
Her celebration of life is at 2 p.m. Wednesday at Harkers Island Pentecostal Holiness Church.
She is survived by her three children, Annette Mills of Kinston, John David Moulton of Oxford and Darlene Yeomans; three grandchildren; sister, Mary Pledger of Virginia Beach, Va.; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Mildred Louden; husband, David Moulton Jr.; and a granddaughter.
The family will receive friends starting at 1:30 p.m. today and at the close of the service.
Arrangements are by Noe Funeral Service Inc. of Beaufort. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.net.
