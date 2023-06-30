Richard Evans, 85, of Morehead City, died Friday, June 23, 2023.
First: I’m dead. If you are one of my creditors, you will have to discuss your loss with the executor of my will, whose name I will not divulge.
I was born in Washington, D.C. on December 18, 1937. Using that, you should be able to figure out how old I was when I died. For my own part, I don’t care to know when or how I died. I hope my exit was too fast for calculation. But can you believe my bad timing - being born one week before Christmas?! My mother was Eleanor Harding Evans, my father was Arthur Louis Evans; both of Washington, D.C. I lost my little sister, Lynne Evans Willis, to cancer when she was 40 years old. I had more than a few words to say to God about that. But Lynne left me my nephew, Daniel Willis and his wonderful family and my niece, Karen Willis Hartley, and her wonderful family. They’re both Mormons so God only knows how many little great-nephews and nieces there are by now. Lynne’s husband, W. Stanley Willis, Jr. of Davidson, M.D. survives, and he is a blessing.
Four days before Christmas in 1985, Jason Louis Evans, my youngest son, died in a hunting accident on Bogue Sound. He was seventeen. I had a lot more to say to both God and Jesus about that!
I joined the U.S. Army Ready-Reserve while still in high school and eventually served as a part-time soldier for eight years (including six months active duty for training). I was too young for Korea and was not called up for Vietnam. I was a patriot. I’d have gone willingly and done my best.
I met my future wife and the love of my life in the drama department at the Maryland State Teachers College (now Towson University). I pursued her until she caught me. Carolyn Ingalls Lyle and I were married August 5, 1961, two weeks before I began my first teaching job in Gaithersburg, M.D. Thirteen years later I yielded to the temptation to make some money and quit teaching to become a maintenance and painting contractor.
In 1975, the carpetbagging Evans brood arrived in Carteret County, NC. I didn’t have a job or even a job prospect, so I painted houses for a year, built a new house and opened a new business, Poor Richard’s Paint Store.
Carolyn and I had a fine old time with local amateur theatrical groups. For many years I edited a weekly letter of humor and inspiration I called, Toward the Light. I also wrote two published novels.
My daughter, Laura Lynne Harper, is married to a retired Army NCO, William Harper, and lives in Colorado. Her son, Derry Evans Giddings, Jr., is also career Army and is married to the former Katharine Hughes of Charleston, S.C. They live wherever the Army desires and are the parents of my three great-grandchildren, Derry Evans Giddings, III, Katharine Sophia Giddings (Kate), and Caleb Lee Giddings. My son, Arthur Lyle Evans, is a retired detective from the Morehead City Police Department and has two children: Haleigh Evans Alexander and Alexander Jason Evans, both living in Greensboro N.C. Haleigh is married to David Alexander and are the parents of my fourth great-grandchild, Clara Liberty Alexander.
I was a Christian - one of those “frozen chosen” Presbyterians. I am with Jesus now - wherever and whatever we are. I hope it’s a place with lots of humor and irony. I’ll like that.
I suppose there will be some sort of memorial service to “celebrate my life.” There might be a good turnout too - if it doesn’t rain. If you want to give a small memorial, just pick a good cause. My ghost will be grateful.
Okay, that’s my obituary. Can I go now?
A celebration of life will be held on August 5, 2023, at 3 p.m., at First Presbyterian Church in Morehead City.
