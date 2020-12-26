Robert Lee Hall, 85, of Newport, died Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2020, at his home.
A private burial took place at Amariah Garner Cemetery in Newport.
He is survived by his wife, Dorothy Hall of Newport; daughters, Robin Burriss of Wilmington, Sandy Turner of Hubert and Marsha Brown of Georgia; sons, Timmy Hall, Mike Hall and Jonathan Hall, all of Newport and Wade Hall and Robert Hall Jr., both of Wilmington; 28 grandchildren; 28 great-grandchildren; brother, Wilber Hall of Otway; and three sisters, Trisha Bennett and Marilyn, both of Georgia, and Mary Jane Evanchuck of Pennsylvania.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Shannon and Matilda Hall.
Arrangements are by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home of Morehead City. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net.
