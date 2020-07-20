Elizabeth “Beth” Gillikin Hansley, 52, of Newport, passed away Saturday, July 18, 2020, at her home.
Her memorial service is at 2 p.m. Tuesday at Munden Funeral Home, officiated by the Rev. Leon Ray Hansley. Interment will follow at a later time at Bayview Cemetery. Friends are welcome to attend the service. For those unable to attend, the family invites you to view the webcast of the service through her obituary page on Munden Funeral Home’s website. In keeping with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines pertaining to the novel coronavirus, those who are ill or at-risk (elderly, immune-compromised) are encouraged to stay home. Additionally, there will be a limit to the number of people in the building at one time, and those who attend will be asked to bring and wear a protective mask. Help us honor the family while practicing safe measures. Friends are also encouraged to leave words of comfort to the family through the website.
Beth was admired by her loved ones, who watched her courageously battle daily with diabetes.
Beth was born Oct. 14, 1967, to Leston and Betty Gillikin in New Bern, where she was a member of Bridgeton Christian Church. One of her favorite activities was playing pool, and her skill with the game was incredible. Her serious interest and enjoyment with the sport was often seen with the Pool League Team she was a member of. She also had an interest in crocheting, as well as a great affection for cats, which she enjoyed, especially her furry companions Baby and Izzie.
She is survived by husband, Robert Hansley of the home; stepson, Robert Hansley Jr. and wife Jennifer of Sanford; mother, Betty Taylor Gillikin of Bridgeton; sister, Leigh Gillikin Broome and husband Arthur of New Bern; stepgrandson, Parker Ryan Hansley; and nieces, Kaylie Elizabeth Broome and Conner Madison Broome.
She was preceded in death by her father, Leston Wheeler Gillikin Jr.; maternal grandparents, Ed and Elizabeth Brinson; and paternal grandmother, Vivian Lewis.
The family will receive friends two hours prior to the service at Munden Funeral Home. The same safety guidelines apply.
Flowers are welcome, or memorial donations may be sent to the American Diabetes Association, 2451 Crystal Drive, Suite 900, Arlington, VA 22202.
