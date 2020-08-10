Daniel Gavin Tuten, 33, of Beaufort, passed away Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020, at his home.
The family will have a private graveside service at Williston Creek Cemetery.
Daniel graduated from East Carteret High School in 2005. He was a bright and talented musician that excelled at guitar and drums. A thirst for knowledge drove him to read as many books as he could. He was an intelligent young man that will be missed by those who knew him.
He is survived by his mother, Kim Tuten of Harkers Island; father, Mark Tuten of Williston; girlfriend, Rio Lynn Gonzales of Ohio; paternal grandfather, Cecil Tuten of Williston; maternal grandfather, Donny Brooks and wife Karen of Harkers Island; his loving aunts, uncles and cousins; and his cat and companion, “Cicero.”
He was preceded in death by his paternal grandmother, Kathryn Tuten; and maternal grandmother, Judy Brooks.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Loaves and Fishes, P.O. Box 2535, Beaufort, NC 28516, or online at loavesandfishesnc.org.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory of Morehead City. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
(Paid obituary)
