Phillip "Gene" Eugene Hyatt, 77, of Salter Path, North Carolina, passed away on Thursday, February 23, 2023, at Crystal Coast Hospice House.
His memorial service will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, March 4th at Salter Path Methodist Church, officiated by Rev. Donald Thomas. The family will receive friends an hour prior to the service. The service can be viewed through his obituary page on Munden Funeral Home’s website for those unable to attend. The service will remain on the Funeral Home website for 90 days.
Phillip, known to all his friends as Gene, was born on May 12, 1945, in Morehead City, North Carolina, to the late Raymond and Eva Mae Hyatt. Gene had an incredible passion and gift for working on cars, he worked as a mechanic for over 55 years and was blessed to have a career doing what he loved. During that time Gene also spent 5 years working on an oil rig. Later in life, he worked at the Crab Shack where he enjoyed catching up with the locals and visiting with the tourists.
Gene loved living on the shore where fishing on the beach was one of his most enjoyable hobbies. He loved going to church at Salter Path Methodist, where he enjoyed the fellowship of his friends. Gene was a down to earth, good person who had a genuine love for others. He never passed up an opportunity to spend time with his grandchildren, Garrett “Turkey” Forbes and Brantley “Doodle Bug” Forbes. His grandchildren were certainly the apple of his eye and he appreciated the time he was able to spend with them.
He is survived by his son, Thomas “Little Gene” Hyatt of Salter Path; stepdaughters, Dawn Hoover of Arkansas and LaRose Guthrie of Mill Creek; stepson, Ashley Forbes of Salter Path; 5 grandchildren; 6 great grandchildren; and special friends, Penny Guthrie, and Angela Salter.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Rachael Willis Hyatt; second wife, Marlene Smith Hyatt; sister, Delores Hyatt; brother, Larry Hyatt; and 2 grandchildren.
As an expression of sympathy, flowers are welcome or memorial contributions may be made to Salter Path Methodist Church, P.O. Box 70, Atlantic Beach, NC 28512.
Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City, NC. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
