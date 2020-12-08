Beverly Taylor Turay, 53, of Havelock, a native of North River, died Monday, Dec. 7, 2020, at CarolinaEast Medical Center in New Bern.
Her service is at noon Saturday at Mt. Tabor Church Cemetery, followed by the entombment. Masks are required. Chairs are limited, please bring a chair. The service may be viewed on Oscar's Mortuary Facebook page.
She is survived by her daughters, Shanna Turay of the home, Norvena Turay, Briana Turay and Noreshia Turay; son, Dashier Turay; parents, Dennis Taylor and Dolly Oden Taylor of Beaufort; brothers, Anthony Taylor of Goldsboro and Christopher Taylor, of Fayetteville; sister, Avril Taylor of Morehead City; and one grandchild.
Arrangements are by Oscar's Mortuary Inc.
