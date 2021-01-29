The Rev. Doctor David Thaddeus Lee, 65, of Jacksonville, Fla., formerly of Morehead City, passed from this life Friday, Jan. 22, 2021, from cancer.
His service of worship and witness to the resurrection of Lord Jesus Christ and his servant, the Rev. Doctor David T. Lee, is at 11 a.m. Saturday by Zoom.
He was born in 1955 in Morehead City. Dr. Dave, as he was affectionally called by many, served as pastor of Highlands United Presbyterian Church in Jacksonville, Fla., for 24 years. Even as the family grieves, they remember with confidence and gratitude their husband, brother and uncle has entered the joy of life eternal with his gracious and loving God.
Before he was called to Highlands in 1996, David served two churches in North Carolina. He received a Master of Divinity degree and a Doctor of Ministry degree from Union Theological Seminary in Richmond, Va., and was ordained by Salem Presbytery in 1981.
Watching David in the kitchen, hearing his sermons, seeing him baptize a child of the congregation was to witness a life wholly devoted to God and serving God’s people of all ages. His prophetic and inspiring preaching and his deep compassion for justice locally and globally is deeply implanted in the mission and vision of the church. In 2016, David named the Parish Pastor of the Year by the Academy of Parish Clergy.
He is survived by his loving wife, brothers, a sister, sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews.
David was preceded in death by his parents, Lenwood and Ernestine Lee; and his brother, Steve.
Contributions may be made to Highlands United Presbyterian Church, 10900 McCormick Road, Jacksonville, FL 32225.
The family handled the arrangements.
