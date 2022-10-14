Larry “Spencer” Jones II, 62, previously of Weldon, NC, passed away at his home in Morehead City on October 11, 2022, following a short battle with cancer.
The first of three children to Larry S. Jones and the late Rebecca “Becky” Wilson Jones, grew up in the Methodist Church surrounded by loving, caring grandparents L.V. and Martha Wilson of Weldon; Harold and Margaret Jones of Durham; numerous uncles, aunts, cousins and friends that helped mold the man we all loved.
He graduated from Weldon High School class of ‘78. Spencer developed many interests including the love of music, crosswords, politics, sports, and fishing which lead him from the banks of the Roanoke River, surrounding lakes and ponds to the sandy beaches of Carteret County where he resided with his best friend and love of his life Wanda Pittman Jones for the last 23 plus years.
Retired after years of service in local government starting with Halifax County Sheriff’s Department, Halifax County ABC Board, and finishing up his career as Supervisor for Buildings and Ground of Morehead City.
He is survived by his children, Brandy Davis (his political enthusiast partner) and husband, Marcus of Halifax County; son, Dustin McRae Jones (his fishing buddy) and Hunter Elizabeth Bartolini (who shares his love of music, fitness and debate) and husband, Daniel of Ashville; grandchildren, Hayley Shaw (another fishing partner) and Bryson Davis (fisherman in training); sisters, Beverly Twinsdale and Elizabeth Collins who he fondly referred to as “B” and “Buttons” along with two great brothers-in-law, Ernest Twinsdale and George Collins; their sons, Jake and Jordan; and daughter, Ashley of Roanoke Rapids.
Spencer never met a stranger, had many he cared for and kept up with discussing politics, guns, wives, children, drinking, smoking, or life. You all know who you are and thank you for that! He loved you all like a brother.
A private gathering is planned at a later date that is convenient for family and friends in Halifax County.
In lieu of flower please donate to either St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital or Loaves and Fishes, Beaufort NC, Addiction Treatment Program, PO Box 2532.
Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.