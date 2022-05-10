Richard Vincent Reeves, known as Dick, died peacefully in his home, surrounded by his family, on May 8, 2022, marking the end of a long, rich and meaningful life.
Dick was born on November 8, 1924, in Chicago to Henry and Helen Reeves. He thrived in school and never lost his intellectual curiosity. When his family moved to New Jersey, he continued his education at St. Peter’s Preparatory School, making friends there who lasted a lifetime. Awarded an academic scholarship to St. Peter’s College, he graduated with a B.S. in Chemical Engineering. A gifted writer, Dick went on to earn his M.A. in Journalism from Boston University following his war-time service.
During World War II, Dick served valiantly as a member of the 97th Infantry Division as a sharp- shooter and an advance scout in a tank battalion; he was awarded two Bronze Stars and a Purple Heart for exceptional courage and skill. As a younger man, Dick did not talk about his time on the battlefield, but those experiences ran deep. In later years, he modestly recounted acts of great bravery and perseverance with his children and grandchildren.
Dick’s love of language and way with words steered him to a career in advertising, where he specialized in the chemical and food industries and used his vast imagination to create memorable campaigns and events for his clients. Founding his own agency in New York City, Dick once again made lifelong friends and was widely admired for his integrity, knowledge and creativity.
Together with his beloved wife of 69 years, Dick and Anne raised their nine children in Huntington, Long Island. After an intense week in Manhattan, Dick enjoyed rising early on the weekends to play golf, a game at which he excelled, achieving a 12 handicap.
When the time came for Anne and Dick to retire, they chose Pine Knoll Shores, combining Anne’s love of the beach and Dick’s of golf. Scattered throughout the country, their children all found their way to visit and grew to love the area as much as their parents. Once again, the couple made fast friends, often through their volunteer and community activities. Dick was a dedicated volunteer with the PKS fire department and a board member of the Country Club of the Crystal Coast for many years.
Predeceased by his wife, Anne, Dick is survived by his nine children, many, many grandchildren, and a growing number of great grandchildren, many of whom got to know and treasure their remarkable great grandfather.
A celebration of life will be held in the future.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to a charity of your choice or to Community Home Care & Hospice of Swansboro, NC.
Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City, NC.
