Harold Cyrus Rowland Jr., 85, of Morehead City, passed away on Tuesday, June 21, 2022, at Crystal Coast Hospice House.
Harold was born on November 7, 1936, in Des Moines, Iowa, to the late Harold and Althea Rowland. After graduating from high school, he honorably served in the United States Army. Harold continued his education at the University of Tennessee where he earned a bachelor's degree in Economics.
Loving the outdoors, Harold loved the ocean and enjoyed bird watching, especially pelicans. He was a great sportsman, including fishing, an intense game of tennis and great round of golf. Harold will be remembered as a loving husband of 25 years, and a devoted father and grandfather.
He is survived by his loving wife, Helen Rowland; sons, Brian Rowland of Canada, Craig Rowland and wife Kendall of New Zealand, and Keith Rowland of Maryland; stepdaughter, Virginia Wall and husband David of Washington DC; brother, David Rowland and wife Joanne of Raleigh; and grandchildren, Keaton Rowland, Abigail Rowland, Vaughn Rowland, Austin Rowland, Connor Rowland, Alex Wall and Zack Wall.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Crystal Coast Hospice House, P.O. Box 640, Newport, NC 28570.
Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City, NC. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.