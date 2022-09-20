W. Peyton Bates, 83, of Pine Knoll Shores, passed away on Tuesday, September 20, 2022, at his home, surrounded by his family.
His graveside service will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, September 23rd, at Gethsemane Memorial Park.
Wesley “Peyton” was born on June 6, 1939, in Columbia, South Carolina, to the late Wesley and Elizabeth Bates. After graduating from Columbia High School, he went on to honorably serving in the United States Marine Corps. Peyton was a proud Marine whose loyalty and love for the USA was unmatched.
Peyton’s outgoing and generous personality meant he never met a stranger and always had something fun to share with those around him. It was that great quality that made him a success with his tire business, “Red Dot” in Greensboro.
Peyton’s devotion to his family was evident throughout his life. Nothing meant more to him than spending time with his family, he especially enjoyed visiting with friends and family on his front porch.
He is survived by his wife, Michelle P. Bates of the home; daughters, Andree Snyder and husband Marty and Jennifer Baker and husband Stephen, all of Pine Knoll Shores; sister, Sarah Jenkins of Columbia, SC, brother, Richard Bates and wife Sue of Mulberry, FL; and granddaughter, Megan “Meg” Snyder of Durham.
In addition to his parents, Peyton was preceded in death by his brother, Bobby Bates.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Wounded Warriors, P.O. Box 758517, Topeka, KS 66675 or 3HC Hospice, 2402 Wayne Memorial Dr., Goldsboro, NC 27534.
Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City, NC. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.