Michael C. Poremba, 86 years young, of Pine Knoll Shores, passed away peacefully Friday, Nov. 12, 2021, at the Crystal Coast Hospice House of Newport in the presence of his wife and a dear friend.
The funeral Mass is at 10:00 a.m. Monday, Dec. 13, 2021, at St. Egbert Catholic Church in Morehead City. The family will receive friends prior to the service in the Agape Room from 9 too 9:45 a.m. Inurnment with military honors will follow at the church columbarium.
Michael was born in Bound Brook, New Jersey. Having lost both parents at an early age, he entered the Navy at age 17. He received his GED and served 3.5 years in active duty as a radio operator. Upon discharge from active duty, he served in the Naval Reserves until 1961. For the next 37 years, he worked for a family-owned trucking company, briefly as a dispatcher but mainly as a tractor trailer driver, a job he loved. Throughout his life he also built and renovated homes, and his love of working with wood led him to create several pieces of furniture for wife Loretta and others. His hobbies were boating, golfing, crossword puzzles and “watching Jeopardy.”
He is survived by his loving wife of 33 years, Loretta Poremba of Pine Knoll Shores; two sons, Richard and Danny Poremba, both of New Jersey; two grandchildren, Kevin and Jason; two sisters-in-law, Carol Daddio and Judith Anne Remington; niece, Danielle Anderson; nephew, Michael Biunno; great nieces, Caitlin and Alyssa; and great nephews, Aidan and Justin, all of New Jersey.
He was preceded on death by his parents, John and Sophie Poremba; brother, Joseph; sister, Barbara; son, Jimmy Poremba; and brothers-in-law, James Daddio and Roger Remington.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Crystal Coast Hospice House of Newport, NC.
Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net.
