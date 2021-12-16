Harold Hugh Lail, of Morehead City, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021, after a long, courageous battle with Alzheimer’s. He was 83.
A celebration and remembrance is at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 21 at First United Methodist Church in Morehead City. A private burial will follow.
Harold was born in Catawba County. He proudly served in the US Army. Following his service, he graduated from Lenoir-Rhyne College in Hickory. After graduation, he taught in the Charlotte-Mecklenburg School System for two years before joining Bank of North Carolina (later NCNB, NationsBank and Bank of America) where he enjoyed a stellar career, eventually retiring in 1998 as a senior executive.
After retirement, Harold and Becky retired to the Crystal Coast, an area they enjoyed together for 41 years. Their homes – first in Salter Path, then Atlantic Beach, Pine Knoll Shores and then Morehead City – became the hub of their family. Harold found great joy in walking along the beach and watching his grandchildren play in the ocean. He and Becky made tremendous friends that were sources of strength in his final years.
Harold’s list of volunteer organizations and associations are too numerous to list but include Kiwanis (he served as Lt. Governor for the District 11) and the American Heart Association (served on the State Board of Directors from 1977-89 and was named a Life Member in 1995). He was named the Jacksonville Community Man of the Year in 1978 and was awarded the Governor’s Award for Outstanding Volunteer Service Award by Gov. Jim Hunt in 1995. Harold was also a loyal member of the First United Methodist Church in Morehead City.
He is survived by his loving wife of 55 years, Rebecca (Becky) Johnson Lail; his daughter, Jennifer Medlin (Jeff) of New Bern; son, Matt Lail (Charity) of Raleigh; five grandchildren, Meredith Hardeman (Ross) of New Bern, Allyson Medlin of Asheville and Siena, Britain and Roman Lail of Raleigh.
He was preceded in death by a son, Harold Hugh Lail Jr.; his parents, James and Lona Lail; his brother, Winfred Lail; and his sisters, Ruby Lail and Myrtle Hyatt.
The family is grateful to the staff at Crystal Bluffs Rehabilitation and Health Care Center for their care of him over the past year. Because of that, in lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations in his memory be made to the Alzheimer’s Association or the American Heart Association.
Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc. of Morehead City, NC. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.net.
