Patricia Ruth (Fussell) Smith, 79, of Enka, NC, passed away on Monday, August 7, 2023, at Mission Hospital in Asheville.
Ruth was the daughter of the late John Oliver and Mary Frances (Hedgepeth) Fussell. She grew up in Morehead City and was “almost a native”; she actually was born in Miami, FL, on June 17, 1944, where her dad was stationed in the Navy toward the end of World War II. Ruth graduated from the old Morehead City High School in 1962, and later earned a BA degree from Pfeiffer College in 1966.
Ruth served many years as a vocational evaluator at NC Vocational Rehabilitation, a rehabilitation center for special needs adults, first in Murphy, and later in Asheville. She also owned and operated Mountaintop Mobile Home Park in Enka.
She is survived by her son, John M. Smith, of Burlington; one brother, John Oliver Fussell III, of Morehead City; and a grandson, Jamison Oliver Barry Smith.
A memorial service will be held at 3:00 pm, Sunday, August 20, 2023, in the Wells Chapel of Faith at Forest Lawn Memorial Park in Candler.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society, PO Box 6704, Hagerstown, MD 21741.
The care of Ms. Smith has been entrusted to Wells Funeral Home of Candler.
