Alexandra Faith Gillikin, 25, of Wilmington, originally of Harkers Island, passed away on Saturday, May 7, 2022, in Wilmington.
Faith is our gift from God! At age ten Faith received Jesus as her personal Savior. She was baptized by her dad, the first official pastoral duty on the day of his ordination in 2012.
Faith was a free spirit and lived life with the wind in her hair. She was bold and confident in her own self. Jesus redeemed her, but no earthly one would tame her. She dreamed big. Every setback had a comeback and an accomplishment. She loved to dance and absolutely loved life, family and friends. We were so very proud of Faith.
Faith was the church baby, loved by all and she was our answer to prayer. Hallelujah! Amen!
Faith’s accomplishments were many: gymnastics with Miss Beth, competition dance with Miss Lisa, competition dance with her team in Hermitage, TN, varsity volleyball East Gaston High School sophomore year, All- conference volleyball and most improved basketball East Carteret High School senior year, National Beta Club, Graduate of ECHS 2014, signed by Cape Fear Community College volleyball 2014, multiple Scholarships by CFCC, award for excellence of Historical Writing UNCW, Associate Degree, Business CFCC 2016, BA in World History UNCW 2018, Certificate in Esthetics Technology Cape Fear Community College May 13, 2022, Business Plan, Wonderland Esthetics 2022, And the ultimate reward, “Well Done,” Jesus! To God be all the Glory!
A funeral service will be held at 2:00 PM on Monday, May 23, 2022, at First Free Will Baptist Church of Beaufort with Pastor Uncle Kerry Willis officiating. Burial will follow at Vergie Mae Cemetery on Harkers Island. The family will receive friends from 6:00 to 8:00 on Sunday at the church.
Faith is survived by her parents, Paul and Aprille Gillikin of Harkers Island; maternal grandmother, Alice Weeks of Beaufort; uncles and aunts: Jack and Donna Lewis, Orville Jr. and Linda Gillikin, Allen and Sandy Gillikin, Eddie and Renee Koegler, Jimmy and Saundra Gillikin, Carol Childs, Annette Guthrie; cousins: Amanda, Brianna, Allison, Allen Jr., Matthew, Scottie, Shawn, Mikie, Lynnda, Kimberly, Kerry, Kane, and Chris.
Special cousins: Anslee, Asher, Zoey, Leo, Eli, and Logan
Pets: Bella, Ellie, Layla and Sophia.
She was preceded in death by her maternal grandfather, Orville G. Weeks; paternal grandparents, James T. Gillikin and Phyllis L. Gillikin; and her cousin, Tommy Bates.
Faith recently shared her life Scripture verse with her mother….
“She is clothed with strength and dignity, and she laughs without fear of the future.” Proverbs 31:25 NLT.
Flowers are welcome or donations may be made to New Beginnings Church, 214 Old Ferry Dock Rd., Harkers Island, NC 28531.
Arrangements by Noe Funeral Service, Inc. of Beaufort, NC. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.net.
