Louann Lewis Malishewsky, 46, of Beaufort, passed away on Thursday, January 5, 2023, at Carteret Health Care.
Louann was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, daughter and friend to so many.
She is survived by her loving husband Michael Malishewsky, children Brittney Anne Phelan (Ashley), Hailey Padgett Barnes, Landon Paul Barnes, Ella Grace Malishewsky and Caleb Michael Malishewsky, parents, Roland Lewis, And Anna Willis (James T Willis), brothers Keith Lewis, Jr. (Jaime), Nicholas Lewis, sisters Elaina Lynn Beeks (Marcus), Lacey Nicole Lewis, grandchildren Jessica McKenlie Phelan and Anna Marie Taylor Phelan, nephews Marcus and Isaac Beeks, Christian Lewis and Gavin Hegedus, nieces Katelyn Lewis and Lauren Hegedus. Additionally, she is survived by many extended family members and special friends.
She was preceded in death by grandparents Bonzell and Jacqueline Lewis and her aunt Gay Lewis.
Her funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Friday January 13, 2023, at Noe-Brooks Funeral Home in Morehead City, with interment to follow in Carteret Memorial Gardens in Beaufort. The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m. Thursday January 12, 2023, at Noe-Brooks Funeral Home in Morehead City.
Arrangements by Noe Funeral Service, Inc. of Beaufort, NC. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.