Ronald Bruce Piner, 62, of Fredricksburg, Va., formerly of Beaufort, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020, in his Fredericksburg home.
His celebration of life ceremony will be held in the upcoming months, once coronavirus restrictions have been eased.
Bruce was brought up in Beaufort, where he had what he described as "the perfect childhood," swimming, surfing and waterskiing. He was a Sea Scout and was on the high school tennis team. Bruce received a full scholarship to Elon College, earning a degree in music education. A gifted musician, he played first trumpet in various musical groups, but especially enjoyed playing in the marching band and the touring band, Emanons of Elon. He performed in churches in Beaufort and Burlington, but enjoyed all genres of music. Bruce was also the president of his college fraternity.
After graduation, Bruce joined the U.S. Marine Corps, honorably serving 22 years and retiring as a major. Following his retirement, he continued to serve the Marine Corps as a manpower and training analyst. Bruce was especially proud of his three children, who also served in the military.
With his magnetic personality, everyone was drawn to Bruce. His gut-busting jokes and captivating stories always made him the life of the party. An excellent dancer himself, he and Donna taught countless students shag dancing. He was an avid hunter, fisherman, waterman and expert marksman. He was a voracious reader, boasting an insane memory, making it nearly impossible to beat him at Jeopardy or trivia games. Bruce could frequently be found in antique stores or other historical places, as well as attending concerts, lectures and reenactments. He was a skilled dog trainer and was incredibly proud of his hunting dog, Teach, as well as his other two King Charles spaniels, Lizzie and Jane. Bruce lovingly helped to care for his father-in-law, George Wyatt, for several years. He built birdhouses and enjoyed relaxing on the patio, sipping coffee while watching "his" birds as they came into the backyard. He was the epitome of a Southern gentleman. There wasn't much that Bruce couldn't, or didn't, do.
Bruce's passing has left a void that can never be filled, and he is dearly missed.
He is survived by his truelove, Donna; his devoted sister, Saundra; his children Phillip and wife Megan, Christina, Andrew and wife Heidi, Alexander and Zachary; his stepchildren, Brittany and husband Christopher, Mariel and husband Joshua, Nathaniel and wife Michelle, Elise and husband Thoger and Benjamin; seven grandchildren; and four nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Thomas and Colleen; and his brother Tommy.
The family handled the arrangements.
(Paid obituary)
