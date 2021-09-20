William “Bill” Carl Kahle III, 73, of Swansboro, better known as the “Big Blue Poppa,” passed away Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, at Carteret Health Care.
A graveside service with military and Masonic rites is at 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021, at Greenleaf Memorial Park in New Bern.
He was born February 3,1948 in Albany, NY a son to the late, William Carl Kahle, Sr. and Viola Strope Kahle.
Bill faithfully served his country in the US Army which he entered at the age of 19 and retired after 28 years combined service, 21 years active duty and 7 years active reserves, serving a tour and a half in Vietnam. He continued his service at Cherry Point for 7 and a half years. Bill was an umpire and referee for 29 years serving with the Crystal Coast Officials Association in Havelock and Balls and Strikes of Emerald Isle. He was an active member of the Chrissy Wright Lodge in Smyrna and the Seaside Lodge in Swansboro and was past master of the Chrissy Wright Lodge. Bill was a member of the American Legion post 99 for over 10 years serving as the Senior Vice Commander, and he also drove an Armored car for multiple years.
He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Lorna Daniels Kahle of the home; daughter, Cathy Timmins (Pete) of Cedar Point; grandchildren, Katie Marie Wilson (Matt), Victoria Rose Timmins, and Dominic Anthony Timmins.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Shriners hospital for children at https://donate.lovetotherescue.org.
Arrangements are by Jones Funeral Home-Swansboro. Online condolences may be made to www.jonesfh.org.
