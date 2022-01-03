REV. HAROLD E. WILL, Otway
Rev. Harold E. Will, 94, of Otway, passsed away Monday, January 3, 2022 at Carteret Health Care. Arrangements are incomplete. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory, Morehead City, NC.
FLORENCE ANDERSON, Newport
Florence Anderson, 97, of Newport, passed away on Sunday, January 2, 2022, at Crystal Bluffs Rehabilitation and Health Care Center. Arrangements are incomplete. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. in Morehead City, N.C.
ALGERNON GILLIKIN, Harkers Island
Algernon Gillikin, 86, of Harkers Island, passsed away Sunday, January 2, 2022 at Carteret Heallth Care. Arrangements are incomplete. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory, Morehead City, NC.
