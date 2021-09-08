Mary Jacqueline Woodall Noles, 83, of Morehead City, passed away Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021, at her home, surrounded by her loving family.
Her memorial service will be held at 2:30 p.m., Sunday, Sept. 5, at First United Methodist in Morehead City, officiated by Rev. Patrick Whaley.
Mary was born on March 26, 1938, in Benson, North Carolina, to the late Seba Woodall and Ruby Woodall Parrish. Marrying the love of her life, Robert Noles, on November 9, 1957, they were blessed with over 6 decades together. In 1989, they made the move from Johnson County to the Crystal Coast, making Morehead City their home. Over the years, they witnessed many changes, but one thing remained which was their love and commitment to one another.
She is survived by her husband, Robert Earl Noles of the home; daughter, Deborah Noles and husband Mark Higgins of Benson; son, Robert Douglas Noles and wife Jennifer of Fuquay Varina; brother, Jimmy G. Woodall of Harkers Island; and grandchildren, Tiffany A. Tatum and husband Addison of Mebane, Trevor Noles and wife Sylvia of Fuquay Varina and Wesley Noles of Fuquay Varina.
The family would like to especially thank Community Hospice for their care and support.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis TN 38105 or Sound Mind Ministry, P.O. Box 1983, Garner, NC 27529.
Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net
Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory Inc. in Morehead City, NC.
