Renate Meta Derr, 88, of Beaufort, passed away on Friday Feb. 25, 2022, at her home.
No services are planned at this time.
Renate is survived by son Kevin Treon and wife Jane, of Beaufort, stepson William Treon and wife Rebecca of Ohio, stepdaughters Candy Moyer, Jan Wychulis and Lori Stidham all of Pa. Grandchildren, Eric Treon and wife Laurel, of KS. Ashley Treon, Heather Dorsey and husband Jay, of Ohio and Kevin and Kenny Moyer of PA; many other grandchildren and great grandchildren in PA and OH. special friend Marlene Brooks of Marshallberg, and her fur baby Boo Boo Kitty.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Paul Derr and a grandchild Kristin Treon
The family would like to extend a special thanks to the staff of the Leon Mann Enrichment Center of Morehead City for bringing joy to her life.
To send flowers to Renate's family, please visit our floral store. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to St Jude or the charity of your choice.
Arrangements by Noe Funeral Service, Inc. of Beaufort, NC. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.