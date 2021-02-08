Gilbert Mealer Jr., 70, of Newport, died Tuesday, Feb. 3, 2021, at Carteret Health Care in Morehead City.
His funeral is at 11 a.m. Wednesday at Marshall Chapel Missionary Baptist Church, 131 Marshall Chapel Road, Midway Park. Interment with full military honors will follow the service in the Coastal Carolina State Veterans Cemetery.
He is survived by: his wife, Dorothy Bell Montford Mealer of the home; his children, Gilbert Christopher Mealer and Jessie Mealer, both of Jacksonville; his stepchildren, Ritneco Teel and Justin Montford, both of Newport; 11 grandchildren; his siblings, Walter Clarit of Albany, Ga., General Mealer of Holly Springs, Nora Cruell of Tulsa, Okla., Ronnie Whitfield of Miami, Fla., Bryan Whitfield of Beaver Falls, Pa., and Jackie Whitfield and Della Mack. both of Philadelphia, Pa.
The viewing will be an hour prior to the service held at the church.
Arrangements are by Morgan Funeral Home Inc. and Cremations of Jacksonville.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.