Joseph "Jr." Thomas Senter, 74, of Newport, died Friday, June 9, 2023, at Carteret Health Care.
His memorial service will be held at 12 p.m., Friday, June 16th, at Munden Funeral Home, officiated by Rev. David Price. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.
Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City, NC. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.