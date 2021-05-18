Edna Whaley Kahny, 89, of Newport, earned her heavenly wings Monday, May 17, 2021.
Her graveside service is at 11 a.m. Thursday at Gethsemane Memorial Park.
Edna never met a stranger and always welcomed folks into her home. She was a great lover of all types of dogs and cats and spent countless hours working with the humane society to assist them in the adoption of pets. She would always spend time and money on an animal she found along the way, making sure they were healthy and well. In addition, she wanted them to have a good home and thrive.
She attended Camp Glen United Methodist Church at an early age and continued to attend with her mother until her mother’s death. Edna loved to assist with the barbecue annual dinner and made sure everyone knew about the dinners and attended. The money made from the annual event went to support the church.
If there was a family event, Edna was the one who showed up early and made sure all the relatives knew about the event in advance. She was the communications person for the family, making sure everyone knew what was going on, when it was to take place and where. Her summer barbecues and Christmas parties were always fun and joyous. When her mother, Ruth, was alive, she visited her several times a day making sure she was OK and had what she needed.
Ms. Kahny leaves her children, Clifton “Cotton” Whaley and wife Martha of Morehead City, Deborah Dudley of Virginia Beach, Va., and Terri Charrette and husband John of Front Royal, Va. In addition, she leaves her grandchildren, Anglea Martin of Norfolk, Va., and Ashley Jones and husband David; and great-grandchildren, Andrew Martin of Virginia Beach, Va., Ashton Martin of Norfolk, Va., and Hattie and Taylor Jones, both of Newport.
Edna was the predeceased by her husband, Donald Kahny; her mother and father, Ruth Bellwood and Calvin Whaley; her sister, Elsie Whaley Wynne; and her brother, Leo “Sam” Whaley.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at Munden Funeral Home.
Contributions can be made to the Carteret County Humane Society in Newport in honor of Edna Whaley Kahny or a charity of your choice.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
(Paid obituary)
