George William Best, Jr., “Billy”, of Harkers Island, passed away Thursday, April 25, 2023, at his home.
His memorial service will be held at 5:00 pm, Thursday, April 27, 2023, at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on Harkers Island. The family will receive friends from 4:00 pm to 5:00 pm prior to the service at the church.
Billy Jr. was the first child born to Billy and Dawn Best on June 21, 1951. Billy Jr was a lifelong member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served in numerous callings through the years. Billy Jr. joined the Army National Guard right out of high school, where he served for six years.
Billy Jr. was an avid hunter and fisherman. He spent many years as a commercial fisherman and enjoyed doing both with his family and friends. He shared his knowledge, love, and respect for the water with his children and grandchildren. Billy Jr. grew up serving the people of Harkers Island alongside his father and brothers in their family grocery store, “Billy’s”. With a heritage steeped in commercial fishing, they structured the business to help support the local commercial fisherman and their families.
Billy Jr. is survived by his four sons and two daughters: Clark Best of Straits, Casey Best and wife Heather of Gloucester, Talley Long and Brian Bland of Straits, Jared Best and wife Sherri of Newport, Ashley Surfass and husband Nick of Otway, and Willis Best and wife Sarah of Wilmington; grandchildren, Savannah Long, Mahonri Bergener, Abe Shaw, Sarah Best, Spencer Best, Jared Best, Mosiah Best, Kirbey Surfass, Charley Surfass; great granddaughter, Lily Rike; brother, Rocky Best and wife Brenda; sister-in-law, Glenda Best, Aunt, Teresa Freeman; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and dear friends.
Billy Jr. is preceded in death by his loving parents, Billy and Dawn Best; infant son, Michael; and brother Alton.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be sent to the Carteret County Fisherman’s Association, 309 Pelican Harbor Road, Beaufort, NC 28516, in honor of Billy Best, Jr.
Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City, NC. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
