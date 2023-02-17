Myra Lewis, 93, of Beaufort, passed away on Wednesday, February 15, 2023, at the Crystal Coast Hospice House in Newport.
A funeral service will be held at 2:00 PM on Saturday, February 18, 2023, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints on Harkers Island. Burial will follow at Vergie Mae Cemetery on Harkers Island. The family will receive friends from 1:00 to 2:00 on Saturday at the church.
Myra was first and foremost a mother. Married at 18, her first child born at 19, she devoted her life to her love for her children. Along the way, she converted to The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints with an unshakable faith, helped build her own house, raised five children, and worked in several professions all to take care of her family. And still, she worked to serve and help others who found their way in her path.
He is survived by two sons and two daughters: Nick Lewis of Melbourne, FL, Russ Lewis of Harkers Island, NC, Delight Gifford of Palm Harbor, FL, and Ginger Petrucci of Broad Creek, NC; 7 half-sisters and half-brother, Faye, Gloria, Carl Michael, Ann, Agnes, Amy, and Mary Etta; 18 grandchildren, 52 great grandchildren and 16 great-great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her son, Rex; her parents, Carl Lewis and Madeline Salter; and her brother Ronald.
Arrangements by Noe Funeral Service, Inc. of Beaufort, NC. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.net.
