Leroy Sharpe, Beaufort
Leroy Sharpe, 89, of Beaufort, passed away on Saturday, May 13, 2023 at the Crystal Coast Hospice House of Newport. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.net Arrangements by Noe Funeral Service, Inc. of Beaufort, NC.
EUGENE "GENE" COCHRAN, Havelock
Eugene "Gene" Cochran, 89, of Havelock, passed away at his home on Sunday, May 14, 2023. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home & Cremations, Havelock, N.C.
