Charles Franklin Marcus (Frank), 77, of Morehead City, passed away Friday, November 25, 2022, at the Crystal Coast Hospice House of Newport.
A native of Reidsville, NC, Frank attended UNC Chapel Hill and later served in the US Air Force as a General’s aide in Colorado Springs, CO. He retired from the US Department of Defense as a federal investigator. In 2013, he moved to Morehead City, NC, as he loved all aspects of living on the coast.
He spent many years at the Crystal Coast Visitors Center, where he greeted travelers and made many close friends who enjoyed his sense of humor and gift of gab.
The family will celebrate his life privately.
Frank is survived by the light of his life, daughter, Carolyn Marcus of Raleigh, NC; sister, Marcia Anthony and husband, Michael of High Point, NC; and many dear friends and cousins throughout Eastern NC and Southern Virginia.
Memorial contributions in his honor may be sent to the Crystal Coast Hospice House, 100 Big Rock Weigh, Newport, NC 28570.
Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net.
