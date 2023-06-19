Bernice Carter Nobles, 92, of Morehead City, went to be with her Lord on Friday, June 16, 2023.
Bernice’s service will be held at 11 am, on Saturday, June 24th, 2023, at Munden Funeral Home in Morehead City. The family will receive friends following the service with a reception.
She was the daughter of the late Archie Dillard and Lucy Kate Carter. Bernice and Jack lived for quite a few years in the country, raising children and working on the farm. She loved raising a garden, canning, freezing, and cooking delicious meals. It was not unusual to have the entire family at mealtime, especially on holidays. Everyone’s favorite was her chicken salad, cream-style corn, and famous chocolate cake.
In their next chapter, Bernice and Jack moved from the farm to Oriental and started Oriental Realty. Bernice became quite the saleswoman and never met a stranger. As more grandchildren arrived, Morehead City became her place of retirement. While in Morehead, Bernice became very involved at Franklin Memorial Church and the Leon Mann Senior Center. Both gave her something to look forward to each day. Bible study, daily exercise, and meals with friends gave her much joy, however, Sunday church service was always her priority.
Those left to treasure her memory are her sister, Margaret Murdock, of Morehead City; three children, Jackie West and her husband Kenny, Jimmy Nobles and wife Janice, Johnny Nobles and wife Joanne. Bernice was blessed with seven grandchildren, Jason Arthur, Jaclyn Bates, Jonathan, Jeremy and Jenna Nobles, and Jordan and Justin Nobles. She was also blessed with nine great-grandchildren who she loved dearly.
Bernice was preceded in death by her ex-husband, Jack Nobles, and her sister, Ann Carter Mays.
Flowers are welcome, however, in lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her memory, to Franklin Memorial Methodist Church, 1112 Arendell Street, Morehead City, NC 28557; the Leon Mann Senior Center, 3820 Galantis Drive, Morehead City, NC 28557; or 3HC Home Health & Hospice Care, 2402 Wayne Memorial Drive, Goldsboro, NC 27534.
Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., Morehead City, NC 28557. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
