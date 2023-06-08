Kathleen Koch
Kathleen Koch, 68, passed away Wednesday, June 07, 2023. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC.
Ophelia Fulford, Beaufort
Ophelia Fulford, 76, of Beaufort, passed away on Wednesday, June 7, 2023, at Carteret Health Care. Arrangements are pending at this time. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.net Arrangements by Noe Funeral Service, Inc. of Beaufort, NC.
JANICE ROSE SMITH, Cedar Island
Janice Rose Smith, 89, of Cedar Island, North Carolina, passed away on Wednesday, June 7, 2023, at her home. The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. on Friday, June 9th at Munden Funeral Home. A private burial will follow at Nelson Bay Cemetery in Sea Level.
WILLIAM "BILLY" COY DEAN BRIGMAN JR., Newport
William "Billy" Coy Dean Brigman Jr., 63, of Newport, North Carolina, passed away on Tuesday, June 6, 2023. His funeral service will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, June 10th at Community Baptist Church in Newport. Interment will follow at Amariah Garner Cemetery in Newport.
