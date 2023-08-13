Darrol Lee, Newport
Darrol Lee, 71, of Newport, passed away Sunday, August 13, 2023, at his home. Arrangements are pending. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC.
Evelyn White, Newport
Evelyn Graham White went to be with the Lord on Saturday, August 12, 2023, at her home surrounded by her loving family. Evelyn was born and raised in Carteret County, North Carolina. She married the love of her life, Sanford Cote White, on October 26, 1952, and spent 67 wonderful years with him.
Virginia Cundiff, Morehead City
Virginia Cundiff, 82, of Morehead City, passed away Saturday, August 12, 2023, at her home. Arrangements are pending and will be announced at a later date. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC.
Trina Pruitt, Newport
Trina Pruitt, 45, of New Bern, passed away Saturday, August 12, 2023, at her home. Trina graduated from Havelock High School in 1996. She then went on to receive her Bachelors at East Carolina University. Trina was a devoted teacher at Tucker Creek Middle School for 15 years.
Donald Fulcher, Beaufort
Donald Fulcher, 88, of Beaufort, passed away on Saturday, August 12, 2023, at Pruitt Health in Sealevel. Arrangements are pending and will be announced at a later date. The family requests their privacy to be respected at this time, and that no food or flowers be sent. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Crissie Wright Lodge #741 A.F. & A.M. 500 US - 70, Smyrna, NC 28579.
MARY "NATALIE" HAMILTON, Morehead City
Mary "Natalie" Hamilton, 92, of Morehead City, North Carolina, passed away on Friday, August 11, 2023, at Crystal Bluffs Rehabilitation and Health Care Center. A memorial mass will be held at St. Egbert Catholic Church.
