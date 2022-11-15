Debbie Susan Chadwick, 65, of Beaufort, passed away peacefully on Monday, November 14, 2022, at home, surrounded by her family.
She leaves behind husband, Darrel Chadwick of Beaufort; daughter, Elaine Jones of Beaufort; two brothers, Johnny and wife, Evelyn Merriell of Pink Hill, and Jerry Merriell and wife, Tracy of Lumberton; and four grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by daughter, Erica Willis; parents, Ben and Ruth Merriell; brother, Ben Jr.; and sister, Jewell Miller.
A gathering of friends will be held on Saturday, November 19, 2022, at Bridgeway Church in Beaufort, NC, from 4 to 6pm.
Arrangements by Noe Funeral Service, Inc. of Beaufort, NC. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.net.
