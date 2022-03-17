David John Becton, 64, of Morehead City, North Carolina, passed away on Monday, March 14, 2022, at Carteret Health Care, Morehead City, NC.
His memorial service will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, March 19, 2022, at Munden Funeral Home, Morehead City, North Carolina, officiated by Rev. Andrew Shue. The family will receive friends from 10:00 a.m. until 11 a.m., prior to the service.
David was born on June 16, 1957, to the late Earl Plummer Becton and Dorothy Pritchard Becton. He was born and raised in Morehead City, North Carolina. He graduated from West Carteret High School with the Class of 1975. David worked faithfully, for 39 years, with Duke Energy, where he was a Project Manager.
David was a loving husband and best friend to his wife, Leslie. They were married for over 28 years. He was a loving father, grandfather, brother, brother-in-law, and friend to many. David loved being outdoors. He enjoyed biking and biked numerous times, with his brother, Peyton, on trips to the outer banks. When he was younger, David enjoyed fishing, on their boat, with his brothers, Peyton and Paul and his father. David also enjoyed playing tennis. He was a loyal Washington Redskins fan and football fanatic. He adored and treasured his children and grandchildren. David always had a soft spot for animals and was known for his big heart for all types of furry friends. He loved Dixie, the family’s Yorkshire terrier. Leslie, David and the children always had pets in the home.
He is survived by his loving wife, Leslie Keleher Becton of the home; children, Jason and Keri Scott of Wilmington, NC and Mallory and Steven Dixon of Newport, NC; siblings, Peyton and Connie Becton of Sunset Beach, NC, Paul and Diane Becton of Pine Knolls Shores and Raleigh, NC, Kim and Larry Edwards of Grifton, NC; grandchildren, Kam Moore, Bailey Dixon, and Peyton Dixon; father and mother-in-law, Clifford and Sharon Gillette of Havelock, NC; nieces and nephews, Heather and Jeff Cox, Paul Wesley Becton Jr., John Thomas Becton, Catherine Marie Becton, Kasey and Andrew Shue; great niece and nephew, Kayleigh Shue and Gabe Shue; and his precious dog, Dixie.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Carteret County Humane Society, P.O. Box 357, Newport, NC 28570 or the American Heart Association, P.O. Box 744806, Atlanta, GA 30374.
Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City, NC. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.