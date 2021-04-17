George Charles Broadstreet III, 97, of Morehead City, passed away peacefully Friday, April 16, 2021, at his home.
George was born Sept. 6, 1923, in New Bern to the late George Charles Broadstreet Jr. and Rose Lee Broadstreet. He attended Fort Union Military Academy, honorably served in the U.S. Army and was a World War II veteran.
George continued to work faithfully for the government as an engineer in civil service at Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point and retired after 30 years of service. During this time, George and his late wife, Jane, owned and operated Mariner Lanes Bowling Alley, the first bowling alley in Morehead City from 1963 to 1979. In his free time, George enjoyed traveling, hunting, fishing and doing his projects around the house.
George is survived by his sons, George Broadstreet IV and Richard Broadstreet, both of Newport, and Glen Broadstreet and wife Danielle of Summerfield; seven grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of more than 61 years, Jane M. Broadstreet.
The family will receive friends an hour prior to the service.
As an expression of sympathy, memorial contributions in memory of George may be made to the Crystal Coast Hospice House, P.O. Box 640, Newport, NC 28570.
