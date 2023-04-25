Mary Frances Fulford, 84, of Newport, passed away Sunday, April 23, 2023, at Crystal Bluffs in Morehead City.
The family is planning a memorial service at a later date at Glad Tidings Church.
Mary was born on April 8, 1939, in Carteret County, to the late James and Mary Pittman. She was a true disciple of Jesus. He was her #1 in all things. Mary was a devoted member of Glad Tidings Church in Morehead City. It was a joy for her to work at the hospital, she loved her work friends. Mary enjoyed playing Bingo when she had the chance. Family trips to Tennessee and Dollywood were the highlight of her year. Mary had enormous love for her family and the special memories she made with her precious grandchildren.
When you met Mary, her love for life and family was unmatched. She will be forever cherished as a loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother.
Those left to treasure her memory are her daughters, Mary Rose of Newport, Cindy Buck (Joe) of Trenton; son, Earl Fulford Jr. (Michelle) of Havelock; sisters, Rosalie Gillikin of Otway, Patsy Renaud (Moe) of Newport, Betty Holland of Newport; brother, James Ray Pittman (Wanda) of Atlantic Beach; brother-in-law, Thomas Walton; grandchildren, Michelle McGrath (Al), Melissa Elpers (James), Amanda Fulford, Brandon Fulford, Cameron Fulford (Casey); great-grandchildren, James Elpers, Caitlyn Powell, Jordan Rose, Ashton Sproule, Cobie Whaley, Juliana Long, Benjamin Long, Amelia Chisenhall, and Colton Fulford.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Earl Preston Fulford Sr.; sons, James Earl Fulford, Roy Preston Fulford; sister, Florence Walton; brother-in-law, Cecil Gillikin; and granddaughter, Crystal Buck.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Daily Bread Ministry, C/O Glad Tidings Church, 4621 Country Club Road, Morehead City, NC 28557.
Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City, NC. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.