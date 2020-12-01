Sandra Golden Fulcher, 75, of Marshallberg, passed away Monday, Nov. 30, 2020, at her home.
Her graveside service is at 11 a.m. Friday at Victoria Cemetery in Marshallberg, officiated by the Rev. Joseph Amons. Friends are welcome to attend the service. For those unable to attend, the family invites you to view the webcast of the service through her obituary page on Munden Funeral Home’s website. In keeping with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines pertaining to the novel coronavirus, those who are ill or at-risk (elderly, immune-compromised) are encouraged to stay home. Additionally, those who attend will be asked to bring and wear a protective mask. Help honor the family while practicing safe measures. Friends are also encouraged to leave words of comfort to the family through the website.
Sandra was born March 15, 1945, in Beaufort to the late Stanley B. Golden and Virginia Owens Golden. Her kind and warm manner allowed her to bring comfort to numerous families as she worked as a health caregiver for more than 30 years, where she assisted in private care, as well as being the co-owner of Crystal Coast Family Care, dba Compassionate Hands in Beaufort. As a lifelong Marshallberg resident, she loved her community and those she considered family at Missionary Baptist Church, where she was a member. Being near Core Banks and the beauty of Cape Lookout Lighthouse was something she never took for granted. More than anything, Sandra had a special love for her family, which she treasured dearly.
She is survived by her husband of 59 years, Norman “Buster” L. Fulcher; daughters, Wendy Fulcher and wife Joanne Skinner and Tammy Fulcher Beasley Rose and husband Dennis, all of Marshallberg; son, Leslie Fulcher and fiancée Tina Rose of Marshallberg; and grandchildren, Jordan Willis, Tanner Reynolds and Bailey Beasley.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers, James Stanley Golden and Edward H. Golden.
Flowers are welcome, or memorials can be sent to the Cancer Center at Carteret Health Care, P.O. Box 1619, Morehead City, NC 28557.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory in Morehead City. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
(Paid obituary)
