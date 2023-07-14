Danyel Kimble Warren, 44, of Newport, passed away on Monday, July 10, 2023.
The family will be celebrating Danyel’s life privately.
Danyel was married to her husband, Marc Warren, for going on 19 years in October. They were “that couple,” always making each other laugh. Danyel was known for greeting people with a smile. She was very compassionate and kind to everyone. Danyel was a loving wife, mother, and friend to the many she served in Newport, NC.
She is survived by her husband, Marc Warren; son, Calvin Baxter Warren; two brothers, Donnie Craighead, Wesley "Buddy" Slade; sister, Contrell Helton; and mother, Tina Currier.
Danyel was preceded in death by her father, George Kimble.
The family deeply appreciates the outreach of love and thoughts they have received during this time.
Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.