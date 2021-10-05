Karen McClellon, 63, of Pine Knoll Shores, passed away Friday, Oct. 1, 2021, at Carteret Health Care.
Her memorial service will be held Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, in Perrysburg, Ohio.
Karen was born on October 30, 1957 in Perrysburg, Ohio. She was the daughter of the late Jack and Joanne Ross. She graduated from Perrysburg (OH) High School and then earned a Bachelor’s Degree in Education from Bowling Green State University.
Karen’s professional career was as a Special Education teacher for over a decade. After raising her son Ross, Karen reentered the workplace in positions serving others including working in a community market, housekeeping and volunteering at a large hospital. Earlier in life, Karen loved music and singing, having performed in school and church choirs and theater as well as being the lead singer in a soft rock band. Later, Karen took pride in always making a warm and welcoming home in the many cities she and her family lived.
Karen is survived by her husband of 36 years, Robert; son, Ross McClellon of Seattle, WA; and brothers, Dave (Tamara) Ross of Rockford, IL and Steve (Barb) Ross of Cincinnati, OH; as well as six nieces and a nephew.
Karen is preceded in death by her parents, Jack and Joanne Ross of Perrysburg, OH.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to St. Jude Children’s Hospital at 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38005
Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net.
