Ernest “Ernie” Hill, 88, of Beaufort, passed away on Monday, August 14, 2023, at the Crystal Coast Hospice House of Newport.
Ernest was a faithful member of First Free Will Baptist Church of Beaufort. He served in the US Army, after the military he worked at MCAS Cherry Point with over 30 years of service.
A funeral service will be held at 2:00 PM on Friday, August 18, 2023, at First Free Will Baptist Church of Beaufort, with Pastor Richard Patterson officiating. Burial will follow, with Military Honors, at Carteret Memorial Gardens in Beaufort. The family will receive friends from 1:00 to 2:00 PM at the church on Friday.
He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Christine Dunn Hill, of Beaufort; son, Richard Hill, of Cary; daughter, Diane Hill Gillikin and husband, Cecil, of Morehead City; grandson, Nicholas Gillikin, of Morehead City; granddaughter, Rachel Hill, of Raleigh; grandson, William Lawson Hill, of Cary.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Ulysses and Harriet Hill; brother, Wilbur Hill; sister, Wanda Willis; brother, John Hill.
Flowers are welcome or donations may be made to: First Free Will Baptist Church, PO Box 2069, Beaufort, NC 28516.
Arrangements by Noe Funeral Service, Inc. of Beaufort, NC. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.