Joshua "Josh" Shane Stafford, 41, of Morehead City, passed away Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021.
His memorial service is at 2 p.m. today at Big Rock Landing, officiated by Pastor Donnie Griggs. In keeping with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines pertaining to the coronavirus, those who are ill or at-risk (elderly, immune-compromised) are encouraged to stay home. Additionally, those who attend will be asked to bring and wear a protective mask. Help honor the family while practicing safe measures. Friends are also encouraged to leave words of comfort to the family through the website.
Josh was born June 21, 1979, in New Bern to Jim and Sheree Stafford. He was the proud owner of world class “Head Sea Lures,” which emerged from his passion for fishing and desire to have lures that “show up and work hard,” but “Head Sea Lures are not for everybody.” Josh loved life and lived it to the fullest, whether he was fishing or surfing, being on the water was his way of life. His skill also extended to boatbuilding, which was another creative outlet for him.
Josh’s constant smile, laughter, wit, carefree way and how he loved to carry on with folks will be greatly missed by those who were lucky enough to call him their friend. Josh was a loving father and son to his family.
Josh is survived by his parents, Jim and Sheree Stafford of Morehead City; daughters, Jamison “Ivey” Stafford of Newport and June Makaira Stafford of Morehead City; brother, Nathan Scott Stafford and girlfriend Emily Sledge of Morehead City; maternal grandmother, Janice Ricks; niece, Allison “Sonni” James Stafford; nephew, Nathaniel Scott Stafford Jr.; and several aunts and uncles.
He was preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, Billy Ricks; and paternal grandparents, George Peter Stafford and Marie Gillikin Stafford.
The family will receive friends following the service.
As an expression of sympathy, memorial contributions may be made to the Josh Stafford Memorial Fund, in care of First Citizens Bank, 3412 Bridges St., Morehead City, NC 28557.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
(Paid obituary)
