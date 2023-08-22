Nancy Allen Smithwick, a devoted wife, mother, and respected business owner, peacefully passed away on Friday, August 18, 2023, at the age of 81, at the Carteret House in her hometown of Newport, North Carolina.
Funeral services to honor Nancy's life were held at 3:30 p.m., Sunday, August 20th, at Reece’s Chapel Baptist Church in Mill Creek, officiated by Rev. James Chadwick. Interment followed at Gethsemane Memorial Park. The family received friends one hour prior to the service.
Born in Newport, NC, on February 19, 1942, Nancy was the daughter of the late Bill and Gladys Allen. Nancy's life was characterized by hard work and dedication. She and her beloved late husband, Joseph Odell Smithwick Sr., owned and operated Joe's Wrecker Service for over 32 years, serving the community with unwavering commitment. Their business became known for its reliability and exceptional service, earning the trust and gratitude of many.
Nancy found solace and purpose in her faith and was a faithful member of Reece's Chapel Baptist Church in Mill Creek, where she found comfort within her church family. Living a life guided by Christian values, her strong faith helped shape her into a compassionate and loving individual, always ready to lend a helping hand to those in need.
Nancy Allen Smithwick will be remembered as a devoted wife, loving mother, and successful business owner who touched the lives of many with her unwavering kindness and genuine compassion. Her legacy of hard work, faith, and family will live on in the hearts of all those who were fortunate enough to have known her.
She cherished her role as a mother and grandmother, finding fulfillment in nurturing and supporting her family. She leaves behind her daughter, Maria Smith; sons, Howard Allen Smithwick and his wife Robin, and Joseph Odell Smithwick Jr.; sisters, Ina Allen Moore and Inez Allen Quinn; brother, Thomas Allen and wife Sue; grandson, Tyler Joseph Smithwick; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents and husband, Nancy was preceded in death by her brother, John B. Allen and his wife, Violet.
The family would like to thank Gentiva Hospice for the exceptional care they provided.
As an expression of sympathy flowers are welcome, or donations may be made to Reece's Chapel Baptist Church, P.O. Box 249, Newport, NC 28570.
Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City, NC. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
