Ida Moore Chadwick, 87, of Maysville, died Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021, at the Riverpoint Crest Nursing Facility in the James City. She has family in Carteret County.
Her graveside service, followed by interment, is at 1 p.m.Saturday at White Oak Cemetery in Maysville.
She is survived by three sons, Anthony Moore of Morehead City, James Chadwick Jr. of Maysville and Marcellous Chadwick of the home; three daughters, Pamela Moore-Perry of Maryland, Bernice Purvis of Jacksonville and Clementine Dudley of Maysville; 24 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; and one sister, Mamie D. Voisin of Maysville.
Her viewing is from 4 to 6 p.m. Friday at Morgan Funeral Home Inc. in Jacksonville.
Arrangements are by Morgan Funeral Home Inc. and Cremations of Jacksonville.
